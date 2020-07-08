July 8, 2020

Co-PI Ali Fares Selected as American Society of Agronomy Fellow

Professor Ali Fares was recently selected Fellow of the American Society of Agronomy (ASA) Fellow, the highest recognition bestowed by the scientific and professional society. He is recognized for professional achievement and meritorious service.

Fares is Professor of Water Security in the College of Agriculture and Human Sciences at Prairie View A&M University, the INFEWS Scholar program’s partner university. His expertise is in watershed hydrology and management, water allocation, use and security, irrigation management, adaptation and mitigation of climate variability, and solving natural resource use issues.

He will be recognized during the 2020 Annual Meeting and included in the 2020 Awards Hall of Fame.

**********

June 19, 2020

INFEWS Leadership Team Receives $2M NSF Award for Smart Sensing and Water Quality Forecasting Research

UT Austin professors from the Cockrell School of Engineering and College of Natural Sciences were recently selected to receive a $2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to better forecast and identify potential lapses in water quality in urban water infrastructure. The interdisciplinary team will develop more accurate predictive models that could better protect the health of the American public from contaminated drinking water and guide future infrastructure investment.

Professors Charles Werth, Lina Sela, Kerry Kinney and Lynn Katz from the Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering, and Cory Zigler from the Department of Statistics and Data Sciences, are the project’s investigators.

The project, “Leading Engineering for America’s Prosperity, Health, and Infrastructure (LEAP-HI): Smart Sensing and Forecasting of Water Quality in the Water Distribution Network For Protection of Public Health”, aims to develop a broadly adaptable process- and data-driven models that will give water managers better tools to identify disturbances or lapses in water quality that could expose people to associated health risks.

In the U.S., pathogens in drinking water from public water systems cause an estimated 33 million cases of gastrointestinal illness each year. Two main pathogens found in contaminated drinking water, Legionella and non-tuberculous Mycobacteria, cause respiratory infection.

Pathogen occurrence can be caused by problems with the premise (building) plumbing (where end-users are consuming water), and in the water treatment and the distribution network (where the water is being treated and distributed), which can be caused by extreme events such as flooding or reliability failures that occur as infrastructure ages.

Motivated by the lead epidemic in Flint, Michigan and water quality issues that occurred in Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey, researchers will use a data driven modeling approaches to adequately capture the complexity of an entire water sytem for real-time prediction of imminent transient and ongoing public health risks.

Principal Investigator Werth said, “This grant represents a unique opportunity to connect water quality and public health, and to train students in these often separate but connected disciplines.”

Three unique test beds will be utilized to gather data from small and large scale systems using smart sensing and monitoring efforts. They include a laboratory-based pipe network, the water distribution system on the UT Austin campus and City of Victoria, Texas utilities.

Co-PI Sela has already begun monitoring pressure changes in the water distribution system on campus. She said, “Utilizing more advanced sensing and models, and promoting collaboration between academic research and public utilities will support the modernization of urban water systems.”

Katz and Kinney have also previously collected water quality data related to Hurricane Harvey, highlighting changes in microbial composition of the water in the distribution system.

The project also includes interdisciplinary training of graduate students across hydraulics, water chemistry, microbiology, systems engineering, big data, risk assessment, and public health. An outreach component will also be created to connect water utility, health care and public policy experts with the general public.

**********

May 29, 2020

INFEWS Scholar Receives Energy Fellowship to Advance CO2 Capture and Storage

Ph.D. student Erick Jones recently received a Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship from the U.S. Department of Energy. The fellowship program provides students with educational opportunities to gain real-world, hands-on research experience with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy.

Since 1995, the fellowship program has mentored several hundred of the best and brightest students from across the nation for future careers in STEM with the mission of strengthening a diverse pipeline of future professionals in science, technology, engineering, national security, international affairs or business.

An INFEWS Scholar and student in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, Jones is discovering how to build and operate affordable, sustainable and innovative communities in urban and rural environments.

Through the DOE fellowship program, Jones will work at Los Alamos National Lab on CCS infrastructure optimization this summer. Alongside Dr. Richard Middleton, he will develop case studies, to improve solution heuristics and visualizations of SimCCS, a cloud computing service that provides novel capabilities for decision support and design of integrated carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

**********

May 12, 2020

Co-PI Lina Sela Receives NSF CAREER Award

Assistant Professor Lina Sela was recently selected to receive a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to advance and promote intelligent and resilient water systems.

The primary impact of this research is to bridge knowledge gaps toward intelligent water systems through dissemination of new scientific tools, to train future engineers, and integrate this research into education.

The NSF’s CAREER Program offers the most prestigious award in support of early career faculty, providing up to five years of funding to junior faculty members who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization. Activities pursued by early-career faculty build a firm foundation for a lifetime of leadership.

The grant supports Sela’s project “Predictive Estimation for Managing Water Distribution Systems and Applications of Distributed Sensing Technologies.” She will develop state estimation and predictive models that integrate the increasingly available digital information collected by distributed sensing devices. These models will provide a better estimation of system’s operation under uncertainty. The outcomes of this research will support current decision-making processes to advance water systems.

Sela’s new models for predictive state estimation under limited observability and advances in sensing and computational technologies will be adapted in the classroom and lab setting. Future outreach activities include engaging with stakeholders from water utilities and local agencies, and tech and consulting companies to identify and present practical solutions for technology adaptation. Sela and her team will also organize activities to attract K-12 students from a variety of different backgrounds to water resources engineering.

**********

April 1, 2020

Two INFEWS Scholars recently received National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships. Ph.D. students Carolyn Cooper and Emma Palmer were awarded these prestigious annual grants.

The program recognizes high-potential, early-career scientists and engineers and supports their graduate research training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The two awardees are students in the environmental water resources engineering program at UT Austin. Cooper works with professors Lynn Katz and Frank Seibert at the Center for Materials for Water and Energy Systems. With rising demand and dwindling water supply, her research focus is produced water treatment for various reuse to improve small water treatment systems.

Palmer is studying the impacts of silver nanoparticles, a common antimicrobial agent used in consumer products and agricultural applications, on antibiotic resistance in the disease-causing bacteria P. aeruginosa. She is supervised by associate professor Mary Jo Kirisits.

“These NSF fellowships are extremely competitive and recognize the outstanding capabilities of Carolyn and Emma”, notes Professor Charles Werth, director of the NSF-funded INFWEWS Scholar program.

Werth also noted that another INFEWS Scholar, Brielle Hohne, is supported by a previously-awarded NSF graduate fellowship. Hohne is working with Cockrell School of Engineering faculty Manish Kumar and Keith Keitz on low-cost, sustainable water filters in equatorial regions where water is lacking.

Awardees were selected from more than 12,000 applicants and come from all 50 U.S. states, as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. They each receive a 3-year annual stipend as well as an education allowance for tuition and fees.

**********